Local designer unveils plans for new pavilion in Kremmling

At the Jan. 18 Kremmling town board meeting, trustees unanimously approved the community build design for the new town square pavilion. The Kremmling Design Group collaborated with local builder Joe Harthun of WayWest Inc. to create the design.

Michele Mierzykowski/Courtesy Image

The new Kremmling pavilion has a local designer supported by community members, thanks to work by the Kremmling Design Group.

The Design Group enlisted Kremmling builder Joe Harthun, owner of of WayWest Inc., to create a design that holds to Kremmling’s Western heritage.

During the Kremmling town board meeting on Jan. 18, the Kremmling Design Group unveiled Harthun’s conceptual drawings of the pavilion, which will be in town square at the location of the previous pavilion, which was been deemed unsafe in September 2021 and demolished in November 2022.

“It’s been really good to see community involvement with these projects; I think we’re on to good things with future projects and I like seeing the room filled with people concerned with getting Kremmling to a good place,” said public works director Dillon Wilson during the meeting.

The Design Group includes co-chair Michele Mierzykowski, co-chair Larry Gross, Larry Banman, Rich Rosene, Jim Yust, Tom Clark and the Kremmling Rotary Club. Other organizations provided design input, including: Grand County Friends of the Library, Kremmling Chamber of Commerce, Kremmling Preschool, West Grand School District, Middle Park Health, Kremmling Fire Protection District, Grand County 4-H Council, Middle Park Fairgrounds and about 20 Kremmling businesses.

Banman said that the group is ready for the next step in the process — MA Studios (formerly Munn Architecture) in Granby will create engineered drawings from Harthun’s conceptual drawings and stamp them for engineering approval of structural components.

Next, the town will put out bids for labor and construction of the pavilion. So far, the group has consulted with several construction and concrete companies. The construction timeline will depend on contractor availability and weather. Since the pavilion won’t be finished in time for Kremmling Days in June and the Fourth of July celebration, Kremmling Rotary will provide a sturdy canopy tent in town square during festivities.

The pavilion will be constructed with wood and feature a barn-door facade to meld with the town’s rustic atmosphere. The roof will be asphalt shingles, although a metal roof may be considered. Northwest Ranch Supply will provide lumber and other materials. Unlike the former pavilion, which was merely a structure, the new pavilion will feature lights, electricity, inclement weather protection, landscaping and a hose bib — plus a fuctional replica of the Old Town Hall fire bell as a nod to Kremmling’s history. The original bell is currently housed in the belfry of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in town.

“Historically, I like (the design) and so does Grand County Historical (Association). It enhances the other buildings in the area,” said co-chair Gross, who is also on the board of directors for the Grand County Historical Association. “To me, it’s something that draws people to the square and we do have historic structures around there.”

The budget-friendly structure is estimated to cost $87,000. The entire project, including concrete, paving materials and labor is budgeted at $250,000. The town also plans to repave the sidewalk and pavement around the pavilion.

“We have some great funding opportunities that have popped up relative to the pavilion,” said town manager Ashley MacDonald; Banman offered his grant writing services as the town pursues these opportunities.

Trustee Doug Prewitt questioned what the maintenance costs and longevity of a wood structure would be, versus a steel structure. Initially, the town considered going with Utah-based Smith Steelworks to provide a steel, prefabricated construction that could be put up quickly, before residents opposed the planfor not providing enough amenities or public input into design.

“In my opinion, it will be pretty substantial every year to keep (the wood structure) up … so it’s going to be a big ask to get contractors in there,” said Wilson.

“If it’s constructed correctly, weather-related moisture shouldn’t be a problem for the maintenance of the building. The concrete apron extends beyond the posts for moisture mitigation (and) the post stays off the ground,” said Mierzykowski, who recommended resealing the bottoms of the posts every 3-5 years.

Gross added that the previous pavilion was wood and lasted about 40 years. Granby’s Polhamus Park, Fraser’s town hall and Grand Lake’s town square also feature wood pavilions that offer mountain modern design appeal.

After discussion of maintenance requirements, Mayor Grover Pryor and the trustees concluded that the design was well done and would be a fitting focal point for town square. Trustees voted unanimously to approve Kremmling Design Group’s plans.