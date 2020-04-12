Local dispensary offers discount for supporting Grand County businesses

Rocky Mountain Cannabis is offering a special coronavirus discount for supporting local businesses during the pandemic.

A local dispensary is offering its patrons a discount for supporting other Grand County businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis, located in Fraser, started offering 10% off purchases to customers who bring in receipts from businesses located in the county. The deal excludes grocery stores and gas stations.

“I had this idea to try to keep money circulating to other businesses during this time,” said store manager Alejandro Stark.

The discount started on April 5 and so far around 20 customers have taken part, Stark said.

The deal also requires the receipt be from within five days of the purchase to ensure current support and avoid having people cheat the system for a discount.

Locals can also combine the discount with the 10% off for county residents.

Stark added that the store plans to donate $1,000 to Mountain Family Center to support the many services they’re offering during the pandemic.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers online ordering on its website.