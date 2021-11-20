Local land trust gets accreditation reaffirmed

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust latest conservation easement is the Jones Creek Ranch Conservation Easement, providing 275 acres of recreational and scenic open space between Hot Sulphur Springs and the Arapaho National Forest. The Grand County-based organization just had its accreditation renewed.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust/Courtesy photo

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust has renewed its accreditation, which highlights the organization’s quality work toward conserving open spaces.

The renewal in accreditation signifies the organization’s commitment to professional standards and maintaining the public’s trust in its conservation work as part of a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the country, according to a recent announcement.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, based in Grand County, has worked to conserve and steward open lands and the natural characteristics of the headwaters of the Colorado River since 1995.

“Renewing our accreditation shows Colorado Headwaters Land Trust’s ongoing commitment to perpetual land conservation in Grand County,” Colorado Headwaters Executive Director JD Krones said in a statement. “The process of renewing our accreditation demonstrates the strength of the organization, and our success in that process proves our dedication to the land, water, wildlife and people of Grand County.”

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction, according to the announcement. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence in Colorado Headwaters Land Trust to protect the land of Grand County.

Accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres nationwide, equal to nearly a third the land area of the state of Colorado.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust is the only land trust based in Grand County, holding 65 conservation easements that protect over 9,120 acres.

The land trust’s latest conservation easement was the Jones Creek Ranch Conservation Easement, providing 275 acres of recreational and scenic open space between Hot Sulphur Springs and the Arapaho National Forest. Among other projects, CHLT is working on protecting 780 acres of open space and wildlife habitat, including nearly two miles of the Colorado River, north of the River Run RV Resort in Granby.