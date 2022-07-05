Local libraries invite community on guided hikes

Library District patrons enjoy a hike sponsored by Kremmling Library to Lower Cataract Lake on June 20, 2022.

Chris Newell/Courtesy Photo

My early library experiences were filled with stereotypical interactions with library staff. “Shhh! Quiet in the library, please.” “That section over there is for kids.” “Choose a book that is on your reading level.”

By the time I began coursework to become a librarian, visits to local public libraries were beginning to look different. Puppet kits, movie nights, guest speakers and performers, children’s Storytime, clubs and afterschool programs, as well as adult programs were beginning to evolve.

When I started my new position with Grand County Library District in 2021, I was amazed by the boundless opportunities offered. This summer is no exception. Hikes, field trips and tours, family picnics, teen events, and crafts have been happening at various locations, and a Career Expo is also on the horizon.

The library district has provided numerous programs to encourage the community to get moving and get outdoors! The Granby Library Hiking Club meets monthly to explore trails right here in Grand County. They meet at local trailheads, enjoy hiking together and hear about new books and resources. So far, the club has explored Himebaugh Gulch Trail in Hot Sulphur Springs and Monarch Lake south of Lake Granby.

Tom Combs, a volunteer ranger with the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, led a group of hikers on the Lower Cataract Lake trail earlier this month. One of the hikers shared this comment, “I really appreciate that the library is hosting hiking events. I enjoy exploring, but I don’t like to hike unfamiliar trails by myself. It’s great to have a group to go with, and I don’t have to hike alone!”

Upcoming hiking, exercise, and trails programs abound at Grand County Library District! Learn about the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, a world-class recreational resource in our own community. The Continental Divide Trail Coalition will bring speakers to Fraser Valley Library on July 9, and Kremmling Library on July 12, to talk about long-distance journeys on this trail, ways to visit the trail for a day hike, and how you can become involved in the stewardship of this incredible natural resource.

We have numerous upcoming hiking opportunities. Join us on July 19, for the Jim Creek Trail hike, sponsored by Fraser Valley Library, or join the Granby Library Hiking Club for their next excursion. Sign up for the Ammonite Site Hike on Aug. 4, sponsored by Kremmling Library, and led by Bill Wyatt from the Bureau of Land Management.

Looking for something indoors, but just as relaxing and soothing? Join Kealani at Fraser Valley Library on July 13 and 20 for her class, Dream Bigger Meditation. You’ll have the chance to listen to your inner wisdom and guidance. She will also be offering Essentrics, an intermediate, gentle, non-stop, full-body workout. Come learn how to exercise and relax at the same time. You may even experience increased energy, flexibility and mobility!

For those searching for employment in Grand County, you may find your new passion by attending Career Expo 2022 at Granby Library on July 13. Participants are encouraged to have a resume ready to share and will be able to explore full and part-time opportunities with participating local organizations in the fields of community engagement, health, education, and human services.

Hikes, picnics and career expos — oh my! Find programs, dates, times and locations at GCLD.org under the programs tab. You can also find our boundless opportunities and events in the Sky-Hi News and posted on the Sky-Hi News calendar online.