Local libraries’ summer reading programs swell

Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of Grand County Library, we were able to offer an eventful and successful 2022 Summer Reading Program.

Oceans of Possibilities gave patrons of all ages the opportunity to make a splash and dive into all of the indoor and outdoor experiences the libraries had to offer. For those who completed the program, names were entered into drawings for amazing prizes that were available at all age levels. Adult and teen stand-up paddleboard winners will be announced later in August.

Summer programming kicked off with Story Creations by Denise Gard. Families adored therapy dogs, Kira and Joey, as they performed “Pirate Dogs of the Sea.” Personally, I had a blast making guest appearances as Polly the Parrot! Rocky Mountain Puppets drew huge crowds at the end of July as Meghan and her friend, Aidan, put on a ventriloquist show we will not soon forget.

Unique programs were also offered throughout Grand County at each of our libraries. There were hiking trips, family and teen picnics, messy art events, Kona Ice of Peaks & Valleys visits, craft nights, water fights courtesy of local fire departments, virtual reality adventures, family movie nights, and even field trips to Cold Springs Greenhouse and Winding River Resort.

Thanks to community guest presenters, storytellers, and musicians who shared their time and talents with us, we were able to offer a variety of programs. We learned about water conservation, freaky fish, ocean waves and creatures, oil slicks, tree identification and care, the Continental Divide Trail, historical preservation, and the jewels of the night sky. We even had the chance to hone our microscope skills!

Last, but not least, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Winter Park Resort, YMCA of the Rockies, and Country Ace Hardware in Granby for donating youth and teen completion prizes once again this year. Special thanks also go out to the many local business owners and program volunteers who shared their time, talents, and goods to help make the Grand County Library District summer reading program a huge success!

As summer begins to wind down and you are looking for things to do before the school year starts, check out the district’s website.

Visiting GCLD.org will provide access to the events calendar, library catalog, eBooks and learning tools, featured online resources, and Access Grand day pass information, along with featured books and bestseller recommendations. Quick links provide access to library locations and hours. Come see us today, and explore the library district’s boundless opportunities!