Local massage therapist offers healing for cancer patients and survivors

Massage therapist Jenn Posterick offers a healing space for residents battling cancer, or who are recovering from cancer. Residents can receive massage care on a sliding scale basis at Blue Sky Massage, in their home, or their care facility.

Jenn Posterick/Courtesy Photo

Grand County residents who are battling cancer, or are recent cancer survivors, now have a local resource for care. Jenn Posterick , a Winter Park-based wellness professional, offers affordable massage care and a safe space for those struggling with the physical, mental and financial impacts of the disease.

“As a massage therapist, I offer specialized and knowledgeable care to those who are on their healing journey with cancer, especially breast cancer,” she said.

Posterick owns her own business, Intent Bodywork, but she also assists many clients as a team member at Blue Sky Massage . Located in Winter Park, Blue Sky offers wellness services, including massage, facials and body work.

Posterick recently connected with the nonprofit Mountain Family Center to better assist cancer patients and survivors. Mountain Family partners with Taking Steps for Cancer to provide financial support for residents who travel for treatment. Thanks to a $5,000 stipend from the nonprofit, residents can offset the cost of travel expenses such as gas and lodging – and now, massage care with Posterick.

Residents are often daunted with the cost of medical care. This is especially true for rural areas, where patients must travel long distances to receive cancer treatment. Posterick helps ease this financial burden by offering appointments with sliding scale pricing for cancer patients and survivors.

“The owners of Blue Sky, Tim and Karen Givens, have really supported me in offering this work, allowing me to take some appointments on a cost-adjusted basis for those in need,” said Posterick.

Posterick offers healing massage services for: lymphatic system care (including lymphedema and lymphatic drainage), scar care (including radiation burn scars), breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery recovery and post-operative range of motion assistance.

Local residents who are battling cancer, or are recent cancer survivors, can receive affordable wellness care through Posterick, who is based out of Winter Park.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Posterick added she provides healing massage for “nervous system support addressing the stress and anxiety related to cancer treatment and the life changes it creates.”

Since Posterick is a breast cancer survivor herself, she can empathize with and understand exactly what her clients are going through.

“My own cancer experience spurred me to deepen my massage training, in order to serve those who need specialized care … and of course compassionately holding space for those who are navigating the process,” she said.

After her recovery from breast cancer, Posterick immersed herself in specialized training to help others facing their own cancer battles. Being able to meet patients on their level and discuss living with cancer “helps normalize it.”

“Survivors feel less self conscious, and the newly diagnosed feel more comfortable asking questions and learning about their treatment options,” she said.

After becoming a massage therapist in 2006, she most recently became certified in manual lymph drainage. Posterick added that a couple other therapists at Blue Sky also offer lymphatic drainage massage for cancer patients.

“Doing this detailed kind of massage along with what I already offer is very rewarding, especially in such a supportive team environment,” she said. “And the more word gets out, the more cancer survivors I am able to work with.”

Posterick has made cancer care her speciality, but she offers a wide range of services for everyone, from athletes, to patients with chronic pain, to people simply looking to improve their health and well-being.

Her offerings include Thai bodywork, sports massage, preoperative and post-op therapy for any ailment. She also teaches massage and yoga in both private tutoring and group settings.

Patients who aren’t able to travel to the office can contact Posterick directly at IntentBodyWork@gmail.com , or by contacting Blue Sky at 970-531-1324. Posterick said she is able to assist some individuals in their home or a care facility, which is assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In addition to her massage services, Posterick volunteers to support people who are diagnosed with breast cancer. Posterick said she assists residents “who want advice, resources, or just want to be heard and supported while they navigate the sea of decisions regarding their care options and recovery path.”

Editor’s note: Reporter Meg Soyars works for Mountain Family Center part-time.

To learn more about Blue Sky Massage or about the services Posterick provides, visit BlueSkyMassageWp.com.