Local seniors named Teens of the Month

Seniors Itzel Rodriguez of West Grand High School and Madison Moyer of Middle Park High School are in the running for a Teen of the Year Scholarship after being named Teen of the Month in October.

Mary Broyles, scholarship chair for the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge, explained that Rodriguez and Moyer were nominated by school counselors as one of six students from each school to receive scholarship money.

Rodriguez is involved in the Future Business Leaders of America club, captain of the West Grand dance and cheer team and a member of Student Council.

Moyer is captain of the basketball team, Student Council president and a leader of the 4-H Club, as well as a varsity soccer player and member of Student Voice Initiative.

The Elks National Foundation offers an annual scholarship, which Grand County seniors are eligible for, that provides up to $50,000 for four years of college.

Rodriguez and Moyer are two of 24 students eligible for the 2022 scholarship. Six students are nominated by school staff from Middle Park High School, West Grand High School, Clear Creek High School and Idaho Springs High School.

Each school can nominate one student per month from October to March. Recipients will be announced in April 2022.

Other scholarships available from the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge include the C.L. Mackey and Lyle F. Wohlers scholarships. Applications for the Mackey and Wohlers scholarships can be mailed to the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge before April 1.

For more information contact a school counselor or Broyles at 303-908-1852.