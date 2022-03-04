Local skier Graydon Walker qualifies for Nordic Junior Nationals

Graydon Carter will represent the Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior Division at the Nordic Junior Nationals competition in Minneapolis, Minnesota, next week.

Courtesy photo

Graydon Walker, a product of the Middle Park High School Nordic Ski Team and the Winter Park Competition Center’s Nordic program, qualified for the Nordic Junior Nationals competition in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he is headed next week.

Walker is a freshman at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison. He earned the right to represent the Rocky Mountain Nordic Junior Division by finishing eighth overall out of 14 racers in a point system that unfolded over the course of this season.

The Nordic Junior Nationals competition will take place from March 6-12.

Walker has worked his way to this level through years of participation in the full-time academy at Winter Park Resort’s Nordic program and on the Middle Park High School Nordic team.

He is studying toward a Masters of science in exercise and sports science and high altitude exercise physiology with a minor in sports psychology. He competes on both Western State’s mountain bike team and its Nordic skiing team.

His ultimate goal is to help Western win the collegiate National Cross Country ski championship in the next few years. The highlight of his current season was a sixth place finish on Feb. 19 at the final qualifier race at Vail’s Maloit Park.