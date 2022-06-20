Local woman dies in Sunday night car crash
A two-car crash four miles east of Hot Sulphur Springs on U.S. Highway 40 caused one fatality and other injuries Sunday night, according to a Grand County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Rebecca Wilie, 34, of Kremmling.
The crash closed Highway 40 between Hot Sulphur Springs and Colorado Highway 125 for over two hours.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County emergency medical services and Hot Sulphur Spring/Parshal Fire Department.
More updates will be released pending Colorado State Patrol’s investigation.
Sky-Hi News understands that in a small community, news like this can be shocking and devastating. If you need to talk to someone, you can reach out to the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline 1-844-493-8255 or text “Talk” to 38255.
