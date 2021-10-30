Look out for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Middle Park High School’s fall production





Students in the Middle Park High School theater program are in final preparations for their fall production of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” which will run Nov. 4-6.

The show, based on the 1988 movie of the same name, is a racy and irreverent farce in which two con men meet in the French Riviera and attempt to work together — only to find that the town isn’t big enough for them both.

The two con artists, Lawrence Jameson and Freddy Benson, are played by juniors Paddy Aither and Connor Murdoch. Their biggest “mark,” Christine Colgate, is played by junior Sarah Lantermans. Other principal characters are Lawrence’s French assistant, Andre (senior Ellie Gagnon), American socialite Muriel Eubanks (junior Olivia Kendziorski), and Oklahoma oil heiress Jolene Oakes (sophomore Abilene Yurich).

Rounding out the cast are senior Collette Mace, who plays the glamorous French woman Renee as well as working as assistant director and dance captain, and ensemble members Maisyn Allen, Brooke Bailey, Nathan Chua, Ashlynn Ferguson, Sabra Forquer, Tyler Maurais, Paloma Merrell, Tanyr Sornson, Macy Spiewak, and Zoe Wagner.

The tech team for this production is led by seniors Holly Cormier (costumes), Chance Hein (sound), and Erik Lawrence (lighting). Tech team members include Kaya Hamasaki, Jill Hamlin, Kaylee Hoover, Anna Lantermans, Victor O’Flaherty, Major Powell, Titus Rome, Brayden Webb, and Adam Zeleznikar.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” will play 7 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at Middle Park High School. The show is considered PG-13 for language and thematic elements.

Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. The show is free from East Grand School District students and stafff. Masks will be required for the audience.