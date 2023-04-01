Low-income Centennial State Park Pass now available

Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a $14 Centennial State Park Pass every year for income-eligible Colorado residents to visit Colorado’s state parks. Passes are available now and valid March 1 through March 31, 2024.

Those interested can fill out an application and bring it into a Parks and Wildlife office or a state park. People currently enrolled in certain assistance programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and people under an income requirement are eligible for the pass.

Grand County does not have any state parks in its boundaries, but State Forest State Park in Walden and others are close enough for a day trip.

A Colorado State Parks map.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy image

The pass allows the holder and anyone in their car to access state parks, and residents buying the Centennial pass should opt out of or request a refund for the $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass that is now included with vehicle registration in Colorado.