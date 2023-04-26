LTE: Fix our roads

I live in Granby, Grand County, Colorado. I want to relate to you that U.S. Highway 40 from the Clear Creek County line all the way to Granby are in horrible shape.

The pot holes are so big and so continuous that they are a major public safety concerns. Cars are getting flats, rims are being damaged and the potential for serious accidents are very high. It is almost impossible to not weave from lane to lane to avoid the large potholes which could easily lead to a wreck.

Not only do the potholes need to be repaired as soon as possible and replace the entire U.S. 40 from the east end of Grand County to Granby should be replaced this summer.

Public safety demands that the repairs and replacement needs to be one of the highest priorities for the state. I am sure there are other Colorado roads that are in the same shape and also needs repairs.

Last year there was money put in the Colorado budget for roads and now the federal infrastructure bill has designated money for highways. So there is not budget excuse, to not immediately address this problem.

All of you listed reperesentatives have articles in the papers about their plans for the Colorado budget this year and not one of you has mentioned the dire condtions of our roads and the need for repairs.

Please reply with your plans to fix our roads.

Tim Schowalter

Resident of Granby