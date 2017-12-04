Lyft goes live with Ski Rack Mode; app will extend into Winter Park and other ski areas

Skiers and boarders now have a new ride type through the Lyft ride-sharing app, allowing them to navigate Colorado's best ski resorts without the added stress of driving in the winter.

Lyft announced today it has launched a new program for passengers and drivers called Ski Rack Mode in six Colorado mountain regions, including Winter Park, Summit/Clear Creek, Vail, Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Telluride.

The new ride type is aimed at passengers looking to hit the slopes without worrying about how to get their gear and car through the snow. Ski Rack Mode gives every tourist and ski and snowboard enthusiasts alike the snow-prepped ride their gear and friends need to leave their car at home and enjoy their time in the mountains.

For drivers, this is an opportunity to put their snow-ready vehicles to use and earn more fares as ski seasons picks up.

To drive in Ski Rack Mode, a driver must meet the following criteria: Drive in locations where Ski Rack Mode is available; self-certify your vehicle as snow ready; and have a vehicle equipped with ski racks to hold up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards.

Here's how it works: https://blog.lyft.com/posts/colorado-lyft-ski-rack.