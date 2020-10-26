Mail diverted to other post offices for East Troublesome Fire

Grand Lake residents can pick up their mail at the Winter Park Post Office.

Courtesy Carrie Ann Mathis

Postal officials are working to reconstitute the Grand Lake Post Office after it was evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire.

After snow fell on the fire on Sunday, postal workers were able to gain access to the post office to begin the work of reopening the building.

David Rupert, manager of communications for the Postal Service, said there is not currently a timeline for when the building will reopen, since it depends in part on fire activity and evacuation orders.

In the meantime, residents can pick up their mail and packages at other post offices in Grand County.