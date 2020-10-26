Mail diverted to other post offices for East Troublesome Fire
Postal officials are working to reconstitute the Grand Lake Post Office after it was evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire.
After snow fell on the fire on Sunday, postal workers were able to gain access to the post office to begin the work of reopening the building.
David Rupert, manager of communications for the Postal Service, said there is not currently a timeline for when the building will reopen, since it depends in part on fire activity and evacuation orders.
In the meantime, residents can pick up their mail and packages at other post offices in Grand County.
- Grand Lake and Granby customers can pick up their mail at the Winter Park Post Office, 78490 US Highway 40, Winter Park, 80482 during regular business hours, M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall customers can pick up their mail at the Kremmling Post Office, 701 Park St. Kremmling, 80459 during regular business hours, M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Tabernash customers can pick up their mail at the Fraser Post Office, 520 Zerex, Fraser. The Mobile unit has been relocated to the parking lot of the Fraser Post Office.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User