Main Street Granby gets ghoulish

Pumpkins perch on hay bales in front of the Rocky Mountain Roastery and Destination Granby on Oct. 7.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

In preparation for the most haunting of holidays, Granby has several Halloween-themed events planned. Destination Granby continue two of their annual traditions — a scarecrow competition and Trick or Treat Main Street.

The scarecrow competition starts Oct. 11, which is when Destination Granby will start collecting votes through their website and social media. It runs through Oct. 28 and involves businesses on main street and around town creating their own field guardians. The organization will announce winners on Nov. 4.

Lauren Huber, the Executive Director of Destination Granby, said the prize for winners, besides a plaque, is the bragging rights. The theme for this year’s crop of scarecrows is Monsters of Main Street.

“We really like to leave it open to their interpretation and just pick a fun theme that people can get creative with,” Huber said. “That’ll be part of the fun of it is seeing what people decide to do.”

Huber said around ten businesses have signed up for the contest so far, but Destination Granby will accept new entrants on their website until registration closes Oct. 9.

The Trick or Treat Main Street event Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. will feature “Granby’s little goblins and ghouls” going up and down Agate Avenue collecting candy from tables set up by local businesses. Huber said it draws a lot of participation — over 500 trick-or-treaters last year.

“To see everyone downtown and out walking around and dressed up, it’s just really the cutest event of the year,” Huber said.

Businesses can sign up on Destination Granby’s website to make sure they are included on the candy map and in promotions.

Huber also mentioned other events in and around Granby that her organization helps promote, like Sun Outdoors’ pumpkin patch event Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring live music, face painting and — of course — pumpkins.

“It’s a really awesome opportunity that they’ve opened up the property to the community and throw this event,” Huber said. “This is now their second year doing it, and they’ve had a really great response doing it.”

The other Halloween events Destination Granby features on their site are the YMCA of the Rockies’ Zombie 5k on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. and the Moffat Road Railroad Museum’s Haunted Train event Oct. 31 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Elsewhere in the county, Grand Lake has its Creepy Crawl scavenger hunt Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kremmling will put on its Town Square Scare on Oct. 15 from 1-5 p.m. and Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park will have a Halloween Bash on Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. All three events feature trick-or-treating and more!