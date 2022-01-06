Major highways remain closed in Grand as heavy snow continues

Winter Park Resort has seen over 13 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. The heavy snow has closed many of the major highways going in and out of Grand County.

Snow Stake/Winter Park Resort

Many of the major routes to and from Grand County remain closed as of Thursday morning as a storm continues to dump snow on the area.

US Highway 40 on Berthoud Pass, from Berthoud Fall to the Mary Jane ski area, was closed over night in both directions and remains closed as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Highway 40 is also still closed both directions between Rabbit Ears Pass and Spruce Street in Kremmling.

Colorado Highway 134 is closed in both directions between Colorado Highway 131 and Pinney Road west of Kremmling.

Colorado Highway 125 is closed in both directions from Walden to Granby.

See the latest updates on road closures at cotrip.org .

Along with both East and West Grand school districts closing for school Thursday, county offices have closed for the day.

Winter Park Resort has reported over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours, with nearly a foot reported at Ski Granby Ranch as well.

This story will be updated with additional closures or openings throughout the day.