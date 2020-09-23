Major road work to cause delays, nightly closures at Rocky Mountain National Park
As temperatures drop at night, road construction on a three-mile section of US Highway 36 on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park will expand into the day.
The section of road west of Bear Lake Road junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction, will remain closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
There will be a partial road closure during paving work as well. When the road reopens each morning, two-way traffic will be allowed until noon through this section.
Beginning at noon, Mondays through Thursdays, only one lane of westbound traffic will be open. Eastbound traffic will not be allowed through this section of construction from noon to 9 p.m.
On Fridays, this closure will be in place from noon to 5 p.m. During these times, visitors coming east on Trail Ridge Road from Hidden Valley will be diverted through the Fall River Entrance. Visitors travelling from the Fall River Entrance will be unable to travel through this section to exit through the Beaver Meadows Entrance.
Visitors entering at the Beaver Meadows Entrance will be permitted to travel westbound through the construction zone during the day with up to 15 minutes delays.
No detours or delays will take place on this section of road from Fridays at noon through Sundays at 9 p.m. Upper Beaver Meadows Road will also be inaccessible during nightly closures.
For more, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo or call the park at 970-586-1206.
