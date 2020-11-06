Making a difference in every orthopaedic patient’s life

Dr. William Howarth with his wife, Carrie, and their children: Jayven, 18; Bennet, 10; Channing, 13; and Braylen, 14.

After 22 years in government service , including more than seven as an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. William Howarth is thrilled to be moving to the mountains to join Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute.

Dr. Howarth was the chief of the Colorado Springs government Hospital System’s Total Joint Replacement Initiative from 2015 to 2019, after which he completed a hip and knee reconstruction fellowship at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston.

Before medical school, at which he attended the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., Dr. Howarth flew B-1 Bombers prior to going to medical school.

After years in flight school, followed by an MBA, medical school and residency, and then adult reconstruction fellowship, Dr. Howarth jokes that his wife won’t let him do any more school.

He’s OK with that, though.

“Medicine challenges you everyday,” he said. “It’s constantly changing and you must keep up with it.”

A path toward orthopaedics

Dr. Howarth’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was in college. It was that experience — being on the side of a dying patient — that really impacted his career path.

“She always wanted me to go into medicine — maybe that’s what pushed me toward it,” he said. “It never felt like I was complete doing anything before medicine.”

Dr. Howarth was drawn to orthopaedics because he’s always been most interested in the musculoskeletal system. Most orthopaedic surgeons also have very active lifestyles and have experienced orthopaedic injuries themselves, he said. He loves to hike, ski, bike and run, among other activities.

Given Dr. Howarth’s passion for challenging himself, he enjoys the physicality of orthopaedics.

Patient care

In orthopaedics, Dr. Howarth values the tangible results he sees in his patients.

“I knew I had to pursue orthopaedics the first time I replaced an arthritic knee and saw the patient get back to enjoying an active lifestyle again,” he said.

That’s why it’s important for Dr. Howarth to get to know his patients — after all, they’re the reason he got into this profession.

“When my mom was dying and I couldn’t get in touch with her doctor, it was the loneliest feeling. You want to be there for your patients,” he said. “I love all of my patients. I want to be an intrical part of their lives — someone who makes a difference.”

More about Dr. William Howarth

As an active outdoorsman, Dr. William Howarth, pictured here with his wife, Carrie, is thrilled to be joining the Steamboat community and the orthopaedic team at Steamboat Orthopaedics & Spine Institute.

Dr. Howarth is excited to relocate to Steamboat Springs with his wife and five daughters. To book an appointment or to learn more about the SOSI team, visit steamboatortho.com.