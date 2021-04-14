“Mamma Mia!” comes to Middle Park

Middle Park High School sophomore Connor Murdoch and senior Madeline Ruttenburg rehearse “Les Miserables School Edition” in January. Ruttenburg leads as Donna Sheridan in the school’s upcoming performance of “Mamma Mia!”

Sky-Hi News file photo

Just a week after finishing “Les Miserables” in January, Middle Park High School theater students were off and running with “Mamma Mia!”

The production includes extensive singing and choreography. Students had the opportunity to work with Hannah Lehman, a senior dance major at Columbia College Chicago who has choreographed several MPHS shows and also performed in “Mamma Mia!” at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in 2017.

Lehman said that the group has been terrific to work with even as many in the cast lack formal dance training.

“They have the work ethic of professional dancers,” Lehman said in a statement. “They’re learning quickly and doing a great job of keeping dances clean and tight.”

This will be the final high school show for many seniors in the cast. These seniors include Madeline Ruttenberg leading as Donna Sheridan, Emma Lane as Tanya, Tobi Elerick as Rosie, Cesar Arreguin as Sam Carmichael, Bryce Gantt as Bill Austin, and AJ Knorr as Harry Bright. Other seniors in the cast and crew include Sierra Merrell as Lisa, Matt Tenney as Pepper, Zoe Bole as stage manager, and Rowan White is the technical director.

Rounding out the cast are juniors Collette Mace (Ali) and Ellie Gagnon (ensemble) and sophomores Paddy Aither (Eddie), Olivia Kendziorski (Sophie), Sarah Lanternams (lead vocalist and swing), and Connor Murdoch (Sky). Freshman Abilene Yurich, eighth-grader Tyler Maurais and seventh-grader Vallie Mace are also in the ensemble.

The tech crew includes juniors Holly Cormier (wardrobe manager), Chance Hein (sound engineer), Erik Lawrence (lighting designer), sophomores Brayden Webb (tech assistant) and Major Powell (spot operator) and freshman Adam Zeleznikar (spot operator).

“Mamma Mia!” will play 7 p.m. April 22, 23 and 24 at Middle Park High School. Tickets are available at the door at $10 for adults, $5 for youth and free for East Grand students and staff. Masks, distancing between parties and reservations are required at bit.ly/3se73GE .

Dress rehearsals are also open to the public 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are required at bit.ly/3se73GE .