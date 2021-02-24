Man allegedly caught driving without a license also faces meth charges

Maher



The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a man in possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine after stopping him for driving a car with an invalid license plate.

Around 5 p.m. Feb. 12, an officer stopped a white Camry with an unregistered license plate on US Highway 34 in Granby, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says the driver, identified as Thomas J. Maher, 38, told police he had just purchased the car and didn’t have a driver’s license. When police asked Maher if there was anything illegal inside the car, he reportedly turned over a glass pipe.

Upon a further search of the vehicle, officers also found clear baggies with some containing a crystalized substance consistent with meth, according to the affidavit.

In total, the affidavit says there was 4.2 grams of what police believed to be meth in the car.

At the jail, a credit card not belonging to Maher was discovered in his possession, but Maher told police he had just found the card.

The affidavit adds that the card’s owner told officers he didn’t know how Maher got the card, but there were no unauthorized purchases on it and he didn’t want to press charges.

Maher was charged with felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving without a license, driving an uninsured vehicle, displaying an invalid license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to be in court March 16.