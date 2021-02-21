Man arrested after barricading himself at Steamboat condos, spraying police with fire extinguisher

(Video courtesy Jeff Cullen)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local authorities arrested a man Friday evening after an hours-long standoff at a Steamboat Springs condominium complex.

A man, whose name has not yet been released by officials, was taken into custody at Shadow Run Condominiums by Steamboat Springs Police Department officers, wanted on domestic violence charges, as well as for unlawful sexual contact and credit card fraud, according to Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen. Several residents were evacuated from the condos late Friday afternoon after the man, who was suspected to be armed, barricaded himself inside a unit at the complex.

Police arrested the man after having to knock down the door to his room, according to Christensen. The man claimed he drank “weed killer” and subsequently lost contact with the police negotiator on scene. In fear for the man’s health, police entered the man’s room where he sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher. Once clear, the man was shot with a less-lethal beanbag round and was apprehended then transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Clinic.

Members of the Routt County Special Emergency Response Team in tactical gear gather at Shadow Run Condominiums off Walton Creek Road on Friday. (Photo by Alison Berg)



Residents in the area were told to shelter in place beginning around 4:20 p.m., per a message released by the Routt County Office of Emergency Management.

“Shelter in place until further notice in the areas of Shadow Run Frontage and Shadow Run Court,” was the message relayed by police. “Area is in immediate risk due to dangerous and possibly armed suspect.”

Christensen told the Steamboat Pilot & Today that police had contacted the man the previous night in an unrelated case to inform him there was an arrest and search warrant for him.

When Steamboat officers, accompanied by a detective, went to his residence to execute the warrant Friday, the man answered his door holding two knives, according to Christensen. When he realized it was police at his doorstep, the man fled back into his condo and barricaded himself, saying he had a handgun with “a special type of ammo that would go through a vest.”

“We’re very concerned by his threats to harm law enforcement,” Christensen said.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a man at Shadow Run Condominiums on Friday evening after an hours-long standoff. Onlookers reported the man was totally naked when he was apprehended. (Photo by Jeff Cullen/courtesy)



Written on a window of the man’s condo is a sign that reads, “I kill cops.” The man also told police they “would be leaving in a body bag,” according to Christensen.

Members of the Routt County Special Emergency Response Team then arrived to the scene, along with deputies from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

Christensen said the goal was to get the man to surrender and avoid any casualties.

In an abundance of caution, residents around the man’s unit were evacuated by officers but Christensen said it was not believed the man to be a danger to anyone at the time, with the possible exception of police.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Reporter Alison Berg contributed to this report from the scene.