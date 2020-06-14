Man arrested after chasing hikers with knife in Experimental Forest

Police responded on Sunday to several calls from hikers about a man with a knife chasing them on the Creekside Trail in the Fraser Experimental Forest.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Police arrested a man with a knife who chased hikers in the Leland Creek area of the Fraser Experimental Forest on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, hikers on the Creekside Trail reported that a man threatened them with a knife and slashed their bike tires before chasing them on the trail, according to responding officers.

Fraser Winter Park Police Cmmr Ransom said the man was arrested without incident when police arrived on scene. Police said no one was injured and there is no danger in the area to hikers.

It is unclear what caused the man to threaten others with a knife, Ransom said, estimating about five hikers were threatened or had bike tires slashed.

The man will likely undergo a mental health evaluation and officers said charges will be determined after that.

Both the Leland Creek and St. Louis Creek trailheads were packed with hikers and bikers on Sunday morning, with most unaware of the incident. Responding officers walked the trail to ensure there were no other victims.

Aside from the Fraser Winter Park Police, Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service responded to the call.