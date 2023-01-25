Man arrested after making threats toward Grand County school teachers and staff

A man has been arrested after making threats toward Summit School District teachers and staff and allegedly toward Grand County schools.

Charles Draughn is currently being held in the custody of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office on an active felony warrant out of Summit County, a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office states.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office was notified Wednesday by the Garfield County Communications Authority of an individual who made a threat to schools in Summit County. The individual was believed to be in Pitkin County, and information obtained from law enforcement sources suggested the individual was armed.

Location data obtained from law enforcement partners indicated the individual was in the Old Snowmass area. The suspect was taken into custody at 10:02 a.m.

An email from Summit School District to parents states that “all school operations will move back to normal,” following the suspect’s arrest.

Brad Ray, the East Grand School District superintendent, said the he received a photo of a flier around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday that told people to “be on the lookout” for Draughn. The flier read that Draughn had made threats against Summit and Grand County schools on Facebook.

Ray said the district emailed parents, alerted the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments and went about its other protocols for threats against its schools. The protocols only lasted about 20 minutes, though, because law enforcement informed the district Draughn was already in custody.

East Grand did not close or lockdown any schools, and the threat even ended in time for third graders to go on their scheduled field trip, Ray said.

Sky-Hi reporter Kyle McCabe contributed to this story.