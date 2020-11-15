Man arrested after shooting gun inside house

A Grand Lake man was arrested after shooting a gun off inside his home with his partner present.

Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a Grand Lake residence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Chris Tacinas, 62, and his partner had been drinking when they got into a fight.

Tacinas allegedly shot his gun at a radio in the kitchen, missing and hitting the ceiling. The affidavit said the partner then left Tacinas’ house and called the police.

When police spoke with Tacinas, the affidavit said he told them he remembered firing the gun.

Tacinas is charged with menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Nov. 6 on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Tacinas is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 17.