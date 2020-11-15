Man arrested after shooting gun inside house
A Grand Lake man was arrested after shooting a gun off inside his home with his partner present.
Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a Grand Lake residence.
According to an arrest affidavit, Chris Tacinas, 62, and his partner had been drinking when they got into a fight.
Tacinas allegedly shot his gun at a radio in the kitchen, missing and hitting the ceiling. The affidavit said the partner then left Tacinas’ house and called the police.
When police spoke with Tacinas, the affidavit said he told them he remembered firing the gun.
Tacinas is charged with menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Nov. 6 on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Tacinas is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 17.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User