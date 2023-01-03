Man arrested for alleged assault on law enforcement officers in Fraser

On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Fraser Winter Park Police Officer and a Grand County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to an anonymous report of a man working at a Fraser business who was wanted in Florida, according to Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor.

According to a news release by the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, the officers contacted the man inside the business and confirmed that he was in fact the wanted person. The man was identified as Timothy H. McKelvey, 61.

When officers told McKelvey that he was under arrest, he reportedly produced a can of pepper spray from one of his pants pockets and sprayed both officers in the face with it. He then attempted to run away. Officers were able to chase and tackle the suspect and take him into custody. Both the officer and deputy were treated and released by Grand County EMS for their injuries, which consisted of minor burns to their face and eyes, according to the release.

McKelvey was transported without incident to the Grand County Jail, where he was booked for investigation of second-degree assault on a peace officer (two counts), obstructing police and resisting arrest. He is also being held without bond for a warrant out of the state of Florida for three counts of felony lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor, according to the new release. These charges are accusations only as the district attorney will be responsible for the filing of formal charges at a later date.