Man arrested for allegedly choking partner

Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and strangled his partner, while threatening to kill her and her child.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 1, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an alleged assault from a woman who was seeking shelter with a neighbor.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was visiting her partner, Joshua McDade, 28, and had been staying with him. Earlier in the day, the affidavit says McDade had a lot to drink and fell asleep.

When he woke up, McDade allegedly started a verbal argument with his partner, including threatening to kill her and her child. The affidavit says McDade threw his partner to the ground and began choking her until she blacked out.

The woman managed to get away from McDade and ran to a neighbor’s home. According to the affidavit, the neighbor told police the woman had collapsed, gasping for air, at his front door, asking him to call the police.

Police took the woman to Middle Park Health in Granby. The affidavit says she had soft tissue injuries to her face and neck.

McDade is charged with first and second degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement. He bonded out of jail on Sept. 2.

McDade is scheduled to be in court at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.