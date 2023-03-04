Man arrested last year with 58 grams of meth sentenced

Robert Wisecup



Robert Wisecup, 36, pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 19 in the 14th Judicial District Court in Grand County.

Police arrested Wisecup in January 2022 during a traffic stop when a K-9 unit discovered 58 grams of methamphetamine in Wisecup’s car. He faced felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, the latter eventually dismissed by the district attorney.

Wisecup’s sentence carried $1,978.50 of fines and costs, a one-year prison sentence and one-year parole.