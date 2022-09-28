Man arrested on sexual assault charge in Grand County

Grand County Sheriff’s Office officers arrested Fraser resident Travis Marc Lodge, 39, on two felony charges Sept. 7 — a class three felony for second degree assault and a class four felony for sexual assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lodge allegedly assaulted someone in his apartment the night of June 10. The victim spoke to the officer who wrote the affidavit and said Lodge seemed “really drunk” during the incident, forced them against a wall and onto a bed and told them “it’s okay” when they said they needed to leave.

Lodge’s version of events in the affidavit featured a consentual sexual encounter but did not include several details from the victim’s story, including the way the incident ended. A friend of the victim knocked on Lodge’s door until he opened it, and Lodge said the victim left the apartment smiling and in a good mood.

The victim’s story in the affidavit included Lodge refusing to open the door until he heard the friend’s voice. Another witness, who entered the apartment when Lodge opened the door, described a chaotic scene and said the victim tried to leave as fast as possible.

The 24-page affidavit describes interviews with multiple witnesses and reviews of evidence that led the officer who wrote the report to believe Lodge did sexually assault the victim, prevent them from leaving the apartment and applied pressure to their neck that made them fear they would pass out.

In addition to the felony charges, officers charged Lodge with a class two misdemeanor for false imprisonment. Lodge is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in October.