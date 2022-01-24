Man arrested trying to pay with movie prop money

Daniel Gostnell



Police arrested a man at 7-11 in Granby after the store reported he was using fake money.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, Daniel Gostnell, 45, allegedly attempted to pay for a purchase using a phony $100 bill, prompting the business to call police, according to Gostnell’s arrest affidavit.

When police arrived, Gostnell told the officer that he was not aware the money was fake. He said he had received $220 from an acquaintance for repairing her car.

The affidavit says a store employee turned over $220 in fake bills — two $100 bills and a $20 — to police. One of the $100 bills had allegedly been successfully used at the store on Jan. 9 by Gostnell.

The bills were marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” in large letters at the top.

Gostnell was arrested and taken to the Grand County Jail. He bonded out on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and is represented by attorney Stephen Gall.

Gostnell is facing a felony forgery charge and a misdemeanor theft charge. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 28.