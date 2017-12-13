Update: Man at center of manhunt cooperating with authorities

Few updates were available Wednesday regarding the ongoing investigation into a recent string of burglaries that precipitated a multi-day manhunt for two Grand County males beginning Friday.

On Tuesday, officials from the Grand County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were in contact with one of two males who fled from authorities last Friday, prompting the multi-agency search operation that was centered around the Idleglen Staging area. On Wednesday, officials additionally confirmed that the male subject contacted Tuesday was not in custody but was cooperating with authorities. The individual's name has not been released to the public.

Law enforcement officials also confirmed no additional search warrants related to the case have been executed since Saturday. The search warrants executed over the weekend were in connection to a series of burglaries and thefts that were reported in Grand County over the past few weeks.

Last Friday, law enforcement attempted to initiate a voluntary contact with a male party considered a person of interest in that case. As authorities attempted to make contact the individual and another male fled from the officials, prompting the manhunt.

One of the two subjects who fled Friday was apprehended later that afternoon and has been identified as Jorge Varela. Varela was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespassing and traffic related offenses. As of Wednesday afternoon Varela had not been charged with crimes related to the ongong burglary investigation.

The second man was able to elude officials in the heavily timbered national forest land around Stillwater Pass Road. On Saturday, searchers discovered the second man's tracks and followed them back to a local county road. Authorities continued to try to locate that man Sunday and Monday before announcing Tuesday they were in contact with the subject.