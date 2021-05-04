Man charged in Fraser hammer attack heads to trial

A man accused of fracturing his coworker’s skull with a hammer is set to take his case to trial in October.

On Thursday, Jesus Soto-Zambada, 33, of Thornton pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and a trial was set for Oct. 18-22.

By pleading not guilty, Soto-Zambada gave up the possibility of reaching a plea agreement. The prosecutor offered Soto-Zambada a chance to plead guilty to second-degree assault, but that resolution is no longer on the table.

If Soto-Zambada is found guilty of first-degree assault, he faces a minimum of 10 years in jail and up to 32 years in jail, plus parole.

Soto-Zambada was arrested March 3 when police responded to a report of a man bleeding from the head.

According to police, the injured man and a witness told officers they were working in a home under construction on Quail Drive in Fraser when one of their co-workers attacked the man with a hammer and struck him in the head.

The injured man was taken to a local emergency room before he was airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment of a skull fracture and brain injury.

Police reportedly found the hammer used in the attack near the home on Quail Drive.

Soto-Zambada remains at the Grand County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 9.

He is being represented by public defenders Abigail Kurtz-Phelan and Kate Bush.