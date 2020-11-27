Man charged with eluding police

A man was arrested after eluding police officers in Hot Sulphur Springs during a traffic stop.

Around 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14, Grand County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a blue pickup truck belonging to Stephen Branstetter, 41, to serve him a protection order when Branstetter allegedly sped away.

According to an arrest affidavit, police saw Branstetter turn without a signal and noted his truck was missing a headlight when they turned on their lights. Instead of yielding, Branstetter allegedly sped to his house and ran inside.

While Branstetter was inside, police towed his truck to the sheriff’s impound yard, where it was discovered the registration was expired.

In addition to the protection order, the affidavit says Branstetter has four active warrants and had his driving privileges suspended because of not paying child support.

Branstetter faces charges of vehicular eluding creating a risk of injury, six counts of failing to appear in court, failing to use a turn signal, operating a motor vehicle with license suspended, displayed expired registration and operated a vehicle with defective or missing head lamp.

Branstetter has previously alleged to the Sky-Hi News that Grand County law enforcement officers are harassing him.

Branstetter is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 16.