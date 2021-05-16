Man chides judge for sentencing him to jail

Local firefighters acted fast to stop a shed fire in Kremmling from reaching a home on Oct. 9. Police charged Thomas Hill, 27, with arson and reckless endangerment. On Tuesday, Hill was sentenced to two years probation and 45 days in jail.

Kremmling Fire Protection District

While being sentenced for arson, a Kremmling man told a Grand County judge that he would face consequences from God for sending him to jail.

On Tuesday, Thomas Hill, 27, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree arson and Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced him to two years probation and 45 days in jail, as well as mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment. As Catanzarite attempted to sentence Hill, Hill repeatedly interrupted him.

“You guys might pay for it big time in the heavenly realms too, that’s what I’m warning you all about,” Hill said during the hearing.

Catanzarite sentenced Hill to the maximum number of days in jail under his plea, citing Hill’s unwillingness to admit ownership of his actions.

“The facts here are extremely concerning,” Catanzarite said. “I cannot ignore Mr. Hill’s complete lack of remorse or taking any responsibility for how dangerous these actions are.”

Hill was originally charged in October with second-degree arson and reckless endangerment after a fire started near his home and burned a shed and a car. It also spread to another property before firefighters could douse the flames. The fire was as close as three yards from nearby houses.

Hill was not on the property at the time of the fire, though he allegedly told police at the time of his arrest that he caused the fire. In court on Tuesday, Hill didn’t deny starting the fire, but repeatedly said he wasn’t there when it burned the shed and that it happened “innocently.”