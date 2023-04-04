Man that died in the parking lot of Winter Park Resort is identified

A 55-year-old man died in the parking lot at Winter Park on April 1. Despite resuscitation efforts the man was pronounced dead.

On April 1 at approximately 4:43 p.m., officers from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department responded to a medical call at a parking lot at Winter Park Resort.

According to a news release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, good samaritans on the scene found a 55-year-old man in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent medical episode. The group was able to get the man out of his vehicle and began CPR.

They contacted the police department; officers responded and took over lifesaving efforts. Grand County EMS and members of the East Grand Fire District also arrived on scene to assist. The man died, despite resuscitation efforts.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Robert Graffam. He is from Wells, Maine, and was here visiting the area.

An autopsy is planned this week to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.