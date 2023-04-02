Man dies after medical episode in parking lot of Winter Park Resort

On April 1 at approximately 4:43 p.m., officers from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department responded to a medical call at a parking lot at Winter Park Park Resort.

According to a news release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, good samaritans on the scene found a 55-year-old man in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent medical episode. The group was able to get the man out of his vehicle and began CPR.

They contacted the police department, officers responded and took over lifesaving efforts. Grand County EMS and members of the East Grand Fire District also arrived on scene to assist. The man died, despite resuscitation efforts.

The Grand County Coroner’s Officer was called to the scene and initiated an investigation, according to the release.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim was visiting the area from Wells, Maine. His formal identification will be released by the Grand County Coroner’s Office.