Man dies in fall at Rocky Mountain National Park
A man from Denver died in a fall Wednesday afternoon at Rocky Mountain National Park.
According to park officials, the 33-year-old man fell 50 feet near the Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road. It occurred on a rock outcropping between the upper and lower parking areas in that area.
Officials said the man’s name will be release after family have been notified. His body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
