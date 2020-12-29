Man dies in snowmobile crash outside Winter Park

A 26-year-old snowmobiler from Texas died this weekend after colliding with a tree near Winter Park.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a report of a snowmobiler crashing into a tree at about 11:35 a.m. Saturday. The accident occurred near Trail No. 1 about two miles from the outpost on Rollins Pass Road and Forest Service Road 149.

Upon their arrival, responders found the injured snowmobiler, later identified as Benjamin Machala. The sheriff’s office said the Mountain Medical Response Team moved him from the location of the accident to a Grand EMS ambulance. Machala was pronounced dead by the Grand County Coroner later that day.

An investigation into the cause and manner of Machala’s death is being conducted by the coroner’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating the snowmobile accident.

The East Grand Fire Department and Grand Adventures also assisted with the response.