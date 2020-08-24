Man drowns in Lake Granby

A man is believed to have drowned in Lake Granby on Monday afternoon, according to emergency responders.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible drowning in Lake Granby after an adult male was seen swimming after a tube when he began to shout for help.

According to the report, the man disappeared under the water and didn’t resurface.

A member of the Grand County Search and Rescue team recreating nearby, along with fellow bystanders, used personal boats to attempt to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

The GCSO, joined by Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, MedEvac and the US Forest Service, conducted a further search for the man.

Ultimately, using the Summit County Sheriff’s Office submersible drone and the assistance of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a male body was found in the lake around 7:15 p.m.

“Our community and our first responders are still recovering from the drowning incident from a few short weeks ago,” said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in a release. “Our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends as they work through this difficult time.”

The Grand County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the man.