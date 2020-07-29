Man faces 25 charges after DUI stop leads to drug seizure

A DUI stop July 19 outside Kremmling led to police confiscating a large amount of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, LSD and prescription pills.

In total, police seized around 2 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of heroin, 90 grams of cocaine, over 200 Xanax pills, 52 hits of LSD and 5.79 pounds of marijuana, along with some tramadol and clonazepam, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says that around 2 p.m. July 19, Kremmling police responded to a report of a driver in a silver SUV weaving into oncoming traffic on Colorado Highway 9. Police followed the SUV for about a mile to Park Avenue, where they allegedly saw the car weaving and the driver fail to signal a turn.

When police stopped the SUV, the car smelled of marijuana, and the officer could see marijuana and drug paraphernalia around the interior of the SUV, the affidavit continues.

The driver, identified as Andrew Knopp, 28, allegedly admitted to police that he had smoked recently, and the affidavit claims he was unable to successfully complete a roadside sobriety test.

According to the affidavit, when police searched Knopp they found a small bag of cocaine, several small bags of suspected Xanax, a small bag of heroin and more small bags with powdery residue.

Knopp allegedly confirmed he was carrying cocaine for police when they searched him.

Inside Knopp’s SUV, police found more than 2,000 grams of marijuana, a handgun with 17 rounds, pipes, vacuum seal bags, over 100 small empty plastic bags and a vacuum sealer machine. He also allegedly had more prescription pills, a scale, LSD tabs and several grams of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Knopp was charged with DUI, two offenses for possession of and intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession and intent to distribute each cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, acid, Xanax and clonazepam. Other charges include weaving, failing to signal, prohibited use of weapons, prohibited large capacity magazine, special offender for possessing a weapon while committing a felony, open container and careless driving.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest and seizure. Knopp is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 17.