Man faces charges of harassment, retaliating against a victim or witness
A Grand County man was arrested last week after he allegedly showed up at his ex-wife’s house to harass her and her boyfriend.
Around 10 p.m. Nov. 3, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Kremmling residence where Timothy Luttrell, 39, was knocking on the door of the home.
According to an arrest affidavit, Luttrell told police he came to the house trying to get his ex-wife to formalize their divorce. Luttrell’s ex-wife and her boyfriend told officers that Luttrell had been pounding on the doors and windows, as well as calling and texting the ex-wife multiple times.
The affidavit says that Luttrell and the boyfriend had previously been in a fight at a business in Kremmling, and that incident was also reported to police.
The boyfriend also told officers that Luttrell had shown up at his work multiple times since their fight. Additionally, a protection order had been filed against Luttrell.
Luttrell is charged with retaliating against a victim or witness, harassment, phone or computer harassment and violating a protection order.
