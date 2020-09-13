Man faces felony charge for holding handgun during verbal disturbance

Police arrested a man after he allegedly pulled out a handgun during a verbal argument with another person.

Around noon on Sept. 1, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Kremmling Police Department responded to a call of a verbal disturbance on Eagle Ave. in Kremmling where one man reported another man was threatening him with a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Henry Lucido, 64, was driving down Eagle Ave. when he came upon another man moving trailers onto his land that were blocking the road. Lucido allegedly proceeded to try and drive around the trailers, speeding off the road and into the man’s driveway.

The man tried to get Lucido to stop by hitting Lucido’s truck and waving at him. According to the affidavit, Lucido stopped his truck and tapped his driver’s side window with his handgun, a ZIG M1911, before stepping out of the car with the gun in hand.

Lucido allegedly confirmed to police that he stepped out of his car with the gun in hand, pointed down at the ground. The affidavit says the gun’s chamber was empty, but it had a full magazine.

According to the affidavit, Lucido told police that he had been frightened by the man hitting his truck, but put the gun away and drove off when he realized there was no threat. He then allegedly returned to try and talk to the man about what had happened when the police arrived.

Lucido is charged with felony menacing and misdemeanor reckless driving. He is scheduled to be in court at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22.