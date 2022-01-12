Man facing charges after 15 dogs seized from home
Following the Sunday seizure of 15 dogs from a Gore Pass home, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges of animal cruelty and neglect against the owner.
Etheridge Hughes, 52, is facing 15 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after the sheriff’s office received a tip about animal neglect at his property.
On Sunday, police found several short-haired mixed-breed dogs being housed outside and seized 15 for medical evaluation. Four dogs were not taken because they appeared adequately cared for, GCSO Public Information Officer Erin Opsahl said.
The dogs that were seized were evaluated by a veterinarian and are being held at the Grand County Animal Shelter and the Colorado Humane Society. All of the dogs are anticipated to recover to full health.
“Animal welfare checks are sensitive investigations that naturally bring out high emotions,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “Our focus is to always ensure the safety of everyone, including animal victims.”
