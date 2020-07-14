Man from Estes Park hurt during fall at Rocky Mountain National Park
A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell near a mountain summit on Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Estes Park man took a 75 foot tumble below the summit of McHenry Peak on the west face at an elevation of 12,900 feet. He was traveling from the summit to Stone Man Pass when he fell, according to park officials.
Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force to extricate him via a hoist operation using a winch operated cable.
The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at about 10 a.m. Monday before being transferred to a Northern Colorado MedEvac air ambulance to be flown to St. Anthony Hospital.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User