Man from Estes Park hurt during fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell near a mountain summit on Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Estes Park man took a 75 foot tumble below the summit of McHenry Peak on the west face at an elevation of 12,900 feet. He was traveling from the summit to Stone Man Pass when he fell, according to park officials.

Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force to extricate him via a hoist operation using a winch operated cable.

The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at about 10 a.m. Monday before being transferred to a Northern Colorado MedEvac air ambulance to be flown to St. Anthony Hospital.