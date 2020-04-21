Man gets 10 years for Kremmling stabbing incident

Nathan Craw

For the woman assaulted by a knife-wielding man last summer in Kremmling, the sentencing of her attacker has done little to ease the pain.

Nathan Craw, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday in Grand County Court after pleading guilty to a second degree assault with a deadly weapon as an act of domestic violence.

At the same time, his victim, Patty Kitchen, is still suffering from the physical and psychological injuries she suffered during the assault, said Julie Sweeney, Kitchen’s caretaker and close friend.

Craw was arrested in late June 2019 after an officer was dispatched to a home on Railroad Avenue at roughly 10:25 p.m. on a report of domestic violence involving a female victim.

According to the warrant for Craw’s arrest, Kitchen suffered multiple stab wounds to the back of her body and her head while Craw had at least one wound on his hand.

Speaking over the phone with Kitchen in the room, Sweeney said that her friend continues to struggle with chewing and talking, and she has many other ongoing medical issues since the attack, including severe nerve damage.

Sweeney said Kitchen lives in fear that Craw will return to attack her again someday, and she gets frightened when approached by someone she doesn’t know.

Sweeney said that Kitchen probably won’t be able to work again in her life and she will have to have a caretaker for most of her daily functions, as she can’t drive or even really bend over.

“She will live with this for the rest of her life,” Sweeney said of the injuries Kitchen suffered.

Craw reached a plea agreement with the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Judge Mary Hoak sentenced him to serve the maximum amount of time listed in the agreement — 10 years in the Grand County Jail — via video conference.

Sweeney said that Kitchen was not happy with the plea agreement, but she does support the judge giving Craw the max allowed under the agreement.

“She is still expecting him to show up at her front door,” Sweeney said, explaining that the injuries Kitchens suffered extend much farther than the scars left on her body.

Sky-Hi News reporter McKenna Harford contributed to this article.