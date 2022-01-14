Man gets 15 months for stealing truck from Utah

Leon Gipson



A man who was arrested in Granby while driving a truck reported stolen out of Utah has been sentenced to prison time for felony car theft.

Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Leon Gipson, also known as Waddell Harper, on Dec. 2 to 15 months in prison with one year of parole.

Under Gipson’s plea deal, other charges, including felony trespassing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, were dismissed.

Gipson was arrested in August when police found the stolen truck parked at City Market.

Utah police assisted in identifying Gipson and noted he was facing multiple felonies in the state unrelated to the stolen truck.