Man gets 15 months for stealing truck from Utah
A man who was arrested in Granby while driving a truck reported stolen out of Utah has been sentenced to prison time for felony car theft.
Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Leon Gipson, also known as Waddell Harper, on Dec. 2 to 15 months in prison with one year of parole.
Under Gipson’s plea deal, other charges, including felony trespassing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, were dismissed.
Gipson was arrested in August when police found the stolen truck parked at City Market.
Utah police assisted in identifying Gipson and noted he was facing multiple felonies in the state unrelated to the stolen truck.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Man gets 15 months for stealing truck from Utah
A man who was arrested in Granby while driving a truck reported stolen out of Utah has been sentenced to prison time for felony car theft.