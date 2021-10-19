Man gets jail time for pointing gun at partner, pulling trigger during argument

Schutz



A Fraser man who pointed a loaded weapon at his partner during an argument began serving jail time last week.

John Schutz, 42, pleaded guilty to felony second degree assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief under a plea deal in June. Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak sentenced him to 90 days in jail and three years of probation on Aug. 26.

Schutz reported to the Grand County Jail on Friday with two days of credit for time served.

In March, Schutz was arrested following an incident in which his partner told police that he pointed a gun at her face and she heard a click that sounded like him pulling the trigger.

The woman continued by saying that she punched Schutz, causing him to drop the firearm, before taking it away from him and hiding it.

When police inspected the gun, they reportedly found it was loaded but did not have a round in the chamber, which is why officers believe the gun did not discharge during the argument.

In addition to jail and probation, Schutz is required to undergo alcohol and domestic violence evaluations, refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs and pay $2,700 in court costs and fees.

If Schutz completes the terms of his sentence and doesn’t commit any new crimes, he can have his felony assault charged dismissed after three years under a deferred judgment agreement.