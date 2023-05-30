Man missing from Pioneer Park Campground in Hot Sulphur Springs

Ari Harms, a white man in his thirties, has not been seen since witnesses say he got in an inflatable kayak on the Colorado River on May 28.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case for a man who was last seen May 28 at the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs. Deputies responded May 29 to a report that a car at the campground that should have left was still sitting at its campsite.

The campground’s host told deputies that other campers had seen the owner of the vehicle, later identified as Ari Harms, a white male in his thirties, get into the Colorado River with an inflatable kayak May 28. No one has reported seeing Harms since then.

The sheriff’s office and Grand County EMS searched the river in Byers Canyon and surrounding areas, but were unable to locate Harms. The missing person search and investigation is ongoing, and flyers are being distributed in the area.

If you have seen Harms, call the sheriff’s office nonemergency phone at 970-725-3311.