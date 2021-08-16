Man on dirt bike caught with backpack full of meth, police say





Kremmling police seized more than 24 grams of methamphetamine after reportedly stopping a man on a dirt bike who rolled through a stop sign in town.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to a home on Sixth Street in Kremmling around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 7 for a suspicious truck that had been occupied and left idling outside the house for some time.

The affidavit says that while police were checking up on the truck, officers saw a man leave the house next door on a dirt bike and fail to stop at a nearby stop sign. Police then stopped the driver, identified as Donald Pritt, 32, and arrested him for driving with a revoked license and having a warrant out of Gilpin County.

Once at the jail, officers searched Pritt’s backpack and found a large plastic bag of methamphetamine, as well as smaller plastic bags, including several that had roughly equal amounts of meth already packaged, according to the affidavit.

Altogether, officers reportedly found 15.9 grams of meth in the large bag, 5.9 grams split into the four smaller bags and another 2.4 grams in a pill bottle inside the backpack, totaling 24.2 grams.

The affidavit says that Pritt initially told police the meth didn’t belong to him and that he didn’t know that it was in his backpack or how it got there, but he later admitted the meth was his.

Pritt was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and driving without a license. He is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 26.