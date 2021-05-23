Man pleads guilty to forging money

Fleagle



A man who was arrested in connection with attempting to use fraudulent money in Winter Park and Fraser has pleaded guilty to felony forgery.

On May 13, Ronald Fleagle, 45, pleaded guilty to forgery in Grand County District Court under a deal that includes a maximum of two years in prison with two years of parole. Judge Mary Hoak will sentence Fleagle on Thursday.

His sentence will run concurrent to sentences in cases in Douglas, Larimer and Jefferson counties.

Fleagle was arrested in March after a Fraser Quick Stop employee reported a customer trying to pay for gas with a fake $100 bill. When police searched Fleagle’s truck, they allegedly found several counterfeit bills and other related evidence.

Fleagle was originally charged with forgery, obstruction, possession of forgery devices, possession of second degree forged instruments and displaying a fictitious plate.

Fleagle remains in Grand County Jail on a $4,000 cash or surety bond.