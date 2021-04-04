Man receives probation for harassment

A man who pleaded guilty to harassment will receive domestic violence treatment and probation.

Brandon E. Scarbrough, 29, was sentenced for misdemeanor harassment to a domestic violence evaluation and treatment, as well as two years probation, 48 hours of public service and over $1,500 in court fees, on Feb. 2 by Judge Nicholas Catanzarite.

Scarbrough initially faced charges of stalking, burglary, harassment and criminal mischief after he was arrested in July. According to his arrest affidavit, police responded to a home of Scarbrough’s former partner, who had received several messages from Scarbrough, which said he would be coming over and threatened to hurt guests that may be there.

He had also been accused of breaking into the house and slashing tires on two cars outside the house.

Under Scarbrough’s plea agreement, the other charges were dismissed.